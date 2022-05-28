Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Adds Warning After Texas School Shooting: Report

Following the current Texas faculty tragedy, Disney+ has included a warning to the primary episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi about a gap scene within the Star Wars sequence that could be disturbing some viewers. “Although this fictional series is a continuation of the plot from Star Wars movies recorded many years ago,” a be aware within the present’s “details” part warns, “certain scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the notification doesn’t seem within the “details” part of all Disney+ accounts for the present. It additionally doesn’t seem onscreen previous to the beginning of the episode.

Following the premiere of the primary two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Thursday evening on the West Coast and Friday at midnight on the East Coast, the message was added sooner or later on Friday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, viewers are transported to the current day within the Ewan McGregor-led present, there’s a scene from ten years in the past wherein Order 66, aka the virtually abolition of the Jedi, is carried out. The scene begins with a gaggle of Force-sensitive younglings being instructed within the Jedi Temple proper earlier than Clone Troopers storm the temple and hearth on the Jedi and youngsters.

The blaster hearth doesn’t attain any kids, however the scene is dramatic, and for some viewers, an excessive amount of, given the nation’s uncooked feelings from the unfathomable Texas tragedy.

Prior to the message showing on Obi-Wan Kenobi, Netflix issued a warning within the newest season of Stranger Things, which premiered on Friday as nicely.

The disclaimer that goes earlier than the earlier season recap reads, “We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago.” “But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

“Warning: Contains violent violence involving children,” Netflix added to the outline for the premiere.