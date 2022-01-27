Object found in the Milky Way ‘unlike anything astronomers have seen’

Australian researchers have found a wierd spinning object within the Milky Way they are saying is in contrast to something astronomers have ever seen.

The object, first noticed by a college scholar engaged on his undergraduate thesis, releases an enormous burst of radio power 3 times each hour.

The pulse comes “every 18.18 minutes, like clockwork,” stated astrophysicist Natasha Hurley-Walker, who led the investigation after the scholar’s discovery, utilizing a telescope within the Western Australian outback often called the Murchison Widefield Array.

While there are different objects within the universe that swap on and off — reminiscent of pulsars — Hurley-Walker stated 18.18 minutes is a frequency that has by no means been noticed earlier than.

Finding this object was “kind of spooky for an astronomer,” she stated, “because there’s nothing known in the sky that does that.”

The analysis group is now working to grasp what they’ve discovered.

Trawling again via years of knowledge, they’ve been capable of set up a couple of info: the article is about 4,000 light-years from Earth, is extremely vibrant and has an especially sturdy magnetic subject.

But there are nonetheless many mysteries to untangle.

“If you do all of the mathematics, you find that they shouldn’t have enough power to produce these kind of radio waves every 20 minutes,” Hurley-Walker stated.

“It just shouldn’t be possible.”

The object could also be one thing researchers have theorised may exist however have by no means seen known as an “ultra-long period magnetar”.

It may be a white dwarf, a remnant of a collapsed star.

“But that’s quite unusual as well. We only know of one white dwarf pulsar, and nothing as great as this,” Hurley-Walker stated.

“Of course, it could be something that we’ve never even thought of — it could be some entirely new type of object.”

On the query of whether or not the highly effective, constant radio sign from house may have been despatched by another life type, Hurley-Walker conceded: “I was concerned that it was aliens.”

But the analysis group was capable of observe the sign throughout a variety of frequencies.

“That means it must be a natural process, this is not an artificial signal,” Hurley-Walker stated.

The subsequent step for the researchers is to search for extra of those unusual objects throughout the universe.

“More detections will tell astronomers whether this was a rare one-off event or a vast new population we’d never noticed before,” Hurley-Walker stated.

The group’s paper on the article has been printed within the newest version of the journal Nature.

