‘Obliterated’: Ominous sign for house prices

The booming Aussie property market is driving on one factor undoubtedly not taking place – however this week we bought one step nearer to the other.

After rising a whopping 22 per cent in 2021 – the strongest annual progress since 1989 – Australia’s home worth growth has begun to expire of steam.

Price progress throughout Australia’s two largest and most unaffordable housing markets – Sydney and Melbourne – slowed considerably over the second half of 2021 – a development that has continued into January 2022.

This slowing momentum across our two largest cities has, in flip, pulled down nationwide dwelling worth progress, regardless of smaller markets like Brisbane and Adelaide nonetheless operating sturdy.

Fixed mortgage charges on the rise

One of the important thing drivers behind this lack of home worth momentum is rising mortgage rates.

Although the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has saved the official cash rate on maintain at a all-time low 0.1 per cent, in flip protecting variable mortgage charges at their present report low ranges, mounted mortgage charges have crept larger in response to the RBA tapering its quantitative easing program.

A 12 months in the past, an owner-occupier homebuyer may acquire a fixed-rate mortgage with better than three 12 months’s period beneath 2 per cent. Now common charges on these identical mortgages have risen to 2.7 per cent, in line with CoreLogic.

It is identical story for mounted fee investor mortgages of better than three 12 months’s period, which have risen from a mean low of round 2.4 per cent a 12 months in the past to 2.9 per cent at present.

Smaller will increase have additionally occurred for shorter period mounted fee mortgages throughout each owner-occupiers and buyers.

Inflation to drive variable mortgage charges larger

The larger story surrounds variable charges, which comprise the vast majority of Australian mortgages.

The RBA has persistently argued that inflationary pressures would solely emerge steadily and modestly. Accordingly, the Bank issued steering that it could not raise the money fee till late 2023 as soon as underlying inflation is sustainably inside its goal band of two per cent to three per cent.

The RBA’s steering, in flip, recommended that variable mortgage charges would stay on maintain for a minimum of one other 18 months.

This week’s shopper worth index (CPI) inflation knowledge for the December quarter obliterated the RBA’s expectations.

The RBA had forecast that underlying (core) inflation, which adjusts for the impression of irregular or momentary worth adjustments within the CPI, can be 2¼ per cent/yr at This autumn 21, thus implying a quarterly progress fee of round 0.6 per cent over the December quarter.

Instead, underlying inflation smashed expectations, coming in scorching at 1.0 per cent over the quarter and a pair of.7 per cent year-on-year.

Markets and analysts imagine this larger than anticipated inflation will drive the RBA to lift the money fee later this 12 months, in flip lifting variable mortgage charges from their present report low stage.

If this occurs, it should place sturdy downward stress on Australian property costs given our family’s gigantic inventory of debt (ranked second highest on the earth).

The cratering of mortgage charges to report lows over the pandemic was the important thing driver of Australia’s present housing growth. Therefore, it stands to cause that elevating rates of interest would have the other impact in delivering a home worth correction.

My view is that the RBA will await subsequent month’s This autumn wage progress knowledge earlier than altering its rate of interest steering, since it will point out the diploma by which inflation is being domestically generated reasonably than imported.

Interest charges are a requirement administration instrument. As such, there isn’t a lot sense in elevating charges to counter imported (cost-push) inflation.

Australia’s wage growth was solely 2.2 per cent within the 12 months to September 2021, and the RBA has indicated that wage progress wants to maneuver above 3 per cent earlier than it should set off sustainable inflationary pressures.

Given the tightness within the Australian labour market, which has seen each unemployment (4.2 per cent) and underemployment (6.6 per cent) fall to their lowest ranges since 2008, there’s a good probability that wage progress picked-up within the December quarter.

If wage progress solidly beats expectations in This autumn, then the RBA will very seemingly convey ahead its steering for rate of interest rises, in flip sounding the loss of life knell for the Great Pandemic Property Boom.

Leith van Onselen is Chief Economist on the MB Fund and MB Super. Leith has beforehand labored on the Australian Treasury, Victorian Treasury and Goldman Sachs.