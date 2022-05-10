“Obscene” Dance Event At Madhya Pradesh Fair Gets Official Suspended

Madhya Pradesh: The purported dance programme was held on Sunday night in Shamgarh city.

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh authorities has suspended Mandsaur’s chief municipal officer in reference to an alleged obscene dance carried out by some folks at an animal honest organised by the native civic physique, an official mentioned on Tuesday.

A video of the purported dance programme, held on Sunday night throughout the ‘Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi Mela’ in Shamgarh city, some 70 km from the Mandsaur district headquarters, surfaced on social media platforms.

In the clip, a girl was seen dancing to the tune of an obscene music. The footage of state cupboard minister Hardeep Singh Dang and Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi had been seen on a banner within the background.

After the incident, Mr Dang had written a letter to state Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh demanding motion towards Mandsaur’s chief municipal officer Nasir Ali Khan, saying “the programme hurt the religious sentiments of people”.

Subsequently, Mandsaur collector was asked to submit a report over the matter.

Based on the report, Ujjain’s Divisional Commissioner Sandeep Yadav issued an order on Monday to suspend Mr Khan, the official said.

The suspension order said, “The footage of Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi and elected representatives had been displayed on the stage the place the obscene dance was organised. An orchestra programme was allowed freely by the chief municipal officer, Nasir Ali Khan, with out realizing its define. This exhibits the official’s carelessness.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)