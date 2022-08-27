Occupied Donetsk prepares for new school year with Kremlin curriculum

American politician Wilma Mankiller as soon as mentioned, “whoever controls the education of our children controls our future.” And the Kremlin is making use of that philosophy as a whole bunch of kids are making their method again to the classroom.

Schools and lecturers within the Russian-controlled Donetsk area are making ready for the brand new college yr below a Russian curriculum and with Russian textbooks.

The Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Vitality Khotsenko assures all grades shall be equipped with the necessary educational supplies.

“We will fully supply our schools of the Donetsk People’s Republic – all grades, from first to 11th. We have history, Russian, literature, geography. We hope that the children will study proper literature and acquire proper knowledge,” he says.

New guidelines in Mariupol

Larisa Volodyuk, is a librarian at a college in Mariupol.

The port metropolis fell completley below Russian management earlier in May and since then, loclas have slowly been rebuilding their lives.

Going by means of the books she has obtained, Volodyuk highlights that there’s not a single Ukrainian e-book left within the college or storage. She additionally provides that the brand new supplies are a lot better, with extra colors, examples and data than earlier than.

She says the supplies they’ve obtained are model new editions from 2022 and that the literature record has been fully reviewed.

Race to rebuild

In Mariupol, many colleges have been severely broken by shelling. While reconstruction is in full swing, many is not going to be prepared for the brand new college yr.

Another pressing drawback dealing with native authorities is the dearth of lecturers.

However, the leaders of the self-proclaimed Republic of Donetsk declare that there are numerous volunteer lecturers prepared to return from Russia to show.

Some of these lecturers will possible solely come for the beginning of the tutorial yr, authorities say.