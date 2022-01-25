Oceania Football Confederation launches Tonga fundraising campaign | Inside UEFA

As Tongans come to phrases with the devastation wreaked by final week’s volcanic eruption and tsunami, the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) has launched a fundraising marketing campaign to assist finance the big rebuilding process that lies forward.

“The OFC are committed to standing alongside Tonga. Our goal is to help Tongans rebuild livelihoods that have been destroyed by this unforeseen disaster,” mentioned OFC President Lambert Maltock on Tuesday.

Members of the general public could make donations to the Li’oa Ma’a Tonga (‘Give your all, for Tonga’) marketing campaign by means of an official Givealittle webpage managed by the OFC.

Contributions will cowl the prices of buying important gear akin to mills, in addition to pay for repairing homes broken by waves that reached heights of 15 metres as they swept throughout the South Pacific archipelago following the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcanic island.

Catastrophic injury

“As the full extent of the damage continues to be discovered, we want to make sure we are doing our part to assist in efforts to rebuild in Tonga,” mentioned President Maltock.

Proceeds from the enchantment may even fund the supply medical kits and counselling help for youngsters by means of the Just Play emergency programme – a joint initiative between the Tonga Football Association and the Australian Government.

UEFA monetary dedication

UEFA has already pledged its help for the OFC’s Li’oa Ma’a Tonga marketing campaign. “We will make a financial contribution and strongly encourage other members of the European football community to do the same,” mentioned UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

UEFA’s net and social media channels may even invite soccer followers throughout Europe to again the enchantment.

“I would like to commend the OFC for their act of solidarity with Tonga,” added Mr Čeferin. “By standing with Tonga in its hour of need, the OFC appeal shows how football can use its reach and influence to help society.”

How you possibly can assist the OFC to assist Tonga

Join the OFC in rebuilding livelihoods in Tonga. Give Back. Inspire Hope. Make a distinction.

Donate to Li’oa Ma’a Tonga