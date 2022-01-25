Oceania Football Confederation launches Tonga fundraising campaign | Inside UEFA

As Tongans come to phrases with the devastation wreaked by final week’s volcanic eruption and tsumani, the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) has launched a fundraising marketing campaign to assist finance the big rebuilding job that lies forward.

“The OFC are committed to standing alongside Tonga. Our goal is to help Tongans rebuild livelihoods that have been destroyed by this unforeseen disaster,” mentioned OFC President Lambert Maltock on Tuesday.

Members of the general public could make donations to the Li’oa Ma’a Tonga (‘Give your all, for Tonga’) marketing campaign by way of an official Givealittle webpage managed by the OFC.

Contributions will cowl the prices of buying important tools resembling turbines, in addition to pay for repairing homes broken by waves that reached heights of 15 metres as they swept throughout the South Pacific archipelago following the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcanic island.

Catastrophic harm

“As the full extent of the damage continues to be discovered, we want to make sure we are doing our part to assist in efforts to rebuild in Tonga,” mentioned President Maltock.

Proceeds from the attraction can even fund the supply medical kits and counselling help for kids by way of the Just Play emergency programme – a joint initiative between the Tonga Football Association and the Australian Government.

UEFA monetary dedication

UEFA has already pledged its help for the OFC’s Li’oa Ma’a Tonga marketing campaign. “We will make a financial contribution and strongly encourage other members of the European football community to do the same,” mentioned UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

UEFA’s internet and social media channels can even invite soccer followers throughout Europe to again the attraction.