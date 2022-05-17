O’Connell and Kokkinakis shine in Geneva

Australians Christopher O’Connell and Thanasi Kokkinakis have achieved spectacular victories on the second day of the Geneva Open.

O’Connell, who got here by two rounds of qualifying, and is ranked 124 on the planet, beat No.42-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (7-5) 6-4. The Australian No.9 now performs American Reilly Opelka who had a primary spherical bye.

Kokkinakis defeated Italian veteran Fabio Fognini 6-4 6-3, ranked 33 locations greater at No.52, and subsequent meets Argentina’s Federico Delbonis.

“I was down 0-40 in my first game so that was bit of a hole for me,” mentioned Kokkinakis, “but I was fortunate to make my way out of that game.

“I attempted to not give him an excessive amount of momentum as a result of when he is taking part in good and with momentum, he is a troublesome man to beat.

“I’m pretty happy with it in just my second clay court tournament of the swing”.

The South Australian had deliberate to play in Madrid after a busy taking part in interval the place he reached the fourth spherical in Miami, however he suffered sickness and targeting being as match as attainable for subsequent week’s French Open as an alternative.

His clay court docket season thus started final week in Rome, the place he misplaced in qualifying.