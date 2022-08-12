O’Connor among Wallabies changes for Pumas

Veteran James O’Connor will begin at five-eighth amongst a raft of modifications to the Wallabies following one other disrupted build-up forward of their second Rugby Championship Test towards Argentina.

The Australians will tackle the wounded Pumas in San Juan on Sunday morning (AEST) trying to again up final week’s 41-26 victory.

Leading as much as that opening Test they misplaced skipper Michael Hooper (psychological well being) and hooker Dave Porecki (concussion) whereas veteran playmaker Quade Cooper ruptured his Achilles throughout the recreation.

Ahead of this conflict Hunter Paisami has been dominated out after a head knock, with Wallabies coach Dave Rennie naming Waratahs centre Lalakai Foketi for his second Test look.

He will begin at 12, with Len Ikitau returning at outdoors centre.

The inexperience of Foketi has led Rennie to go for the cool head of 63-Test veteran O’Connor forward of teenager Noah Lolesio, who wore the ten jersey by means of the latest England sequence.

Prop Allan Alaalatoa turned the fourth member from the Wallabies squad to fly residence from Argentina following a household bereavement, with Taniela Tupou the beginning tighthead.

“Giteau’s Law” alternative Rory Arnold, who has been based mostly in France, can have his first begin of the yr within the second row, changing Matt Philip.

Giant Melbourne enforcer Pone Fa’amausili has been named to make his Test debut from the bench.

Irae Simone, who was a late call-up to the squad and can head to France following the two-Test tour of Argentina, has been named on the bench for his third Test with Rennie including an extra again.

Wallabies: Tom Wright, Jordan Petaia, Len Ikitau, Lalakai Foketi, Marika Koroibete, James O’Connor, Nic White, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Jed Holloway, Darcy Swain, Rory Arnold, Taniela Tupou, Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper (c). Res: Lachlan Lonergan, Matt Gibbon, Pone Fa’amausili, Nick Frost, Pete Samu, Tate McDermott, Irae Simone, Reece Hodge.