Octogenarian couple’s dance to Jiggle Jiggle song is just too good to miss

If you’re a common consumer of Instagram then you need to have come throughout many movies of individuals dancing to the music Jiggle Jiggle by Louis Theroux that’s going crazily viral. The catchy music has resulted in a dance problem with everybody collaborating in it. However, this video of an octogenarian couple doing the viral development is simply too cute to overlook.

The video was posted by Erika Rischko, an 82-year-old health junkie, on her private Instagram account that has 1.04 lakh followers. The video was posted on May 8 and it’s got 16.9 million views making it viral. The lady wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jeans is seen grooving to the music along with her husband who’s sporting a white tee and blue jeans. The couple sways to the beats of the music and their dance steps are actually cute to look at.

Watch the video beneath:

Since being posted, the video has acquired greater than 5.70 lakh likes and a number of other feedback.

“Slayed at the max,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Protect them at all costs!” wrote one other. A 3rd particular person posted, “What fantastic dance moves! I love that your husband has fun with you! Strengthening each other physically and emotionally by doing fun things together! Love it!! Enjoy!!!”

What are your ideas on this cute couple’s dancing abilities?