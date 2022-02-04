Octomum dead at 56 after tragic life

Mandy Allwood — who made headlines across the globe when she gave beginning to eight youngsters, none of whom survived — has died.

Mandy made headlines across the globe 26 years in the past when she introduced that she was anticipating octuplets.

She gave beginning at 24 weeks to 6 boys and two women over three days and three nights — however not one of the infants survived.

The world was to share her grief months later when the terrible information emerged of her devastating loss.

Mandy was even comforted personally by Princess Diana.

Despite happening to have three youngsters, she by no means recovered from the trauma of shedding the octuplets.

She skilled phantom pregnancies the place she mentioned she might nonetheless really feel her infants kicking.

Her life spiralled uncontrolled after the devastating loss as she cut up from associate Paul Hudson and turned to alcohol.

Mandy was arrested in November 2007 for driving whereas thrice the restrict when she had her three youngsters within the automotive.

She subsequently misplaced custody of her youngsters. She additionally turned estranged from her household.

In a tragic finish to a painful life she was as a result of be cremated in a service funded by her native council with no mourners current.

Her shut household declined to remark however confirmed to The Sun that they might not be attending.

Mandy’s good friend, Mark Beard, 58, mentioned: “She had been struggling with cancer for a while and had an operation before Christmas but told us recently that it had come back. I don’t know what sort of cancer it was.”

Mark, who’s the owner of the Yard of Ale pub in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warks, revealed Mandy would pop in two instances per week.

He mentioned: “She blended in really well and was always up for a chat. She was a bit eccentric and nutty but that’s why we loved her.

“She sometimes spoke about what happened to her, with the eight babies. People would often ask her about it.

“When we first met she told us who she was and she said she had been in magazines in the past but that was it.”

Mark mentioned a couple of dozen of Mandy’s mates supposed to boost a glass to her life tonight.

He defined: “We are sending some flowers for the small service. The undertaker is sending some, too.

“It’s very sad that she won’t have anyone at her funeral. They just say a little prayer and it’s all over in five minutes I think.

“She just didn’t have anybody really and I don’t think she was in touch with her family at all. It’s a shame.

“The flowers are going to be brought back here and put on the bar and around a dozen of us will be raising a glass to her. We wanted to mark it somehow. It only seems right.”

Mandy named her misplaced octuplets Kypros, Adam, Martyn, Cassius, Nelson, Donald, Kitali and Layne. They had been all laid to relaxation in tiny white coffins.

When requested in regards to the tragic deaths, Mandy mentioned: “Over three days and nights I miscarried eight times.

“I cradled each of them for two and a half hours as they died in my arms. It was horrible. Truly horrible.

“When I felt the last one coming, I said, ‘Please, God, let at least one of them live’.”

Mandy continued to put flowers for her eight youngsters at West Norwood Cemetery in South London.

She had mentioned: “You will never forget your little boy or girl but you can’t change it. You will always have those memories and you will come through it.”

Speaking in 2018 about how Princess Diana had reached out to her, Mandy mentioned: “She gave me a hug, showed me lots of support.

“When we first met she said to me, ‘Thank you for keeping me off the front pages for a change’.

“We talked about her depression and my panic attacks and she told me she had been there, too.

“We spoke about her family and she talked a lot about Charles and Camilla.”

Mandy had revealed that Diana bought in contact 5 weeks after the deaths.

They had two personal conferences in late 1996. Diana died in August of the next yr.

This article was initially revealed by The Sun and reproduced with permission