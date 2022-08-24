Oder river fish die-off remains a mystery as new details emerge

Authorities in Poland and Germany are nonetheless looking for the explanation behind the deaths of 1000’s of fish within the Oder river, nearly a month after locals found the primary indicators of the ecological catastrophe.

They have found some particulars that would quickly shine a light-weight on the thriller. Satellite imagery has detected elevated chlorophyll concentrations within the river that runs alongside the German-Polish border, suggesting an algae bloom, which might trigger oxygen deficiency.

The German area of Brandenburg’s Environment Ministry reported elevated pesticide ranges, which the Polish facet denies, in addition to elevated salinity of the water. In distinction, Poland’s water authority reported 282 unauthorized wastewater inflows into the river.

“There are a number of natural and inorganic substances that could be accountable,” mentioned Andreas Kübler, spokesperson for the German Environment Ministry.

“It really seems to be a chemical cocktail … None of these substances alone has led to the fish kill, according to our findings so far.”

However, a spokesperson for Germany’s Environment Ministry stressed that there could be multiple reasons behind the deaths.

“The search for the causes of the fish die-off in the Oder still haven’t been completed,” mentioned Andreas Kuebler mentioned. “So far we have several organic and inorganic substances that could be responsible.”

“It seems to be a cocktail of chemicals,” he added. “According to our information so far, none of these substances alone led to the fish die-off. It must still be assumed that this could be a multi-causal incident.”

At the tip of July, the primary indicators that the fish have been dying have been found in Poland.

German authorities have accused the neighbouring nation of ready too lengthy to tell them of the deaths, making it troublesome to analyze the causes. Nearly 200 tonnes of lifeless fish have been faraway from the River.