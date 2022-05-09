ODIs scrapped from Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka in July 2022

The ODI leg of Pakistan’s tour to Sri Lanka in 2022 has been scrapped, with simply the 2 Tests now slated to happen in July. The precise dates are but to be finalised.

As per the long run excursions programme (FTP) the perimeters have been as a result of compete in a three-match ODI sequence, nevertheless SLC acknowledged that it has determined to carry solely the Tests because the ODIs wouldn’t depend in the direction of World Super League factors.

“The ODIs wouldn’t have been a part of the World Super League, so we decided against playing them,” SLC CEO Ashley de Silva informed ESPNcricinfo.

There have been additionally considerations over participant burnout previous to the T20 World Cup later within the yr, with Pakistan’s go to sandwiched between Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka in June and the Lanka Premier League set for August, in addition to the Asia Cup quickly after in September.

The final time Sri Lanka met Pakistan in Tests was in 2019. That sequence marked the primary Tests to be performed in Pakistan because the 2009 Lahore assaults. It ended 1-0 within the hosts’ favour.