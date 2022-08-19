Odisha: 10 primary school students critical after lightning strikes class

At least 10 college students in a main faculty in Deogarh district of Odisha have been critically injured on Friday afternoon after they have been struck by lightning amid hostile climate circumstances on the jap coast of India.

Officials stated 17 college students in Puturapasi main faculty beneath the Tileibani block have been at school when lightning struck, leaving at the least 10 with extreme burns. The impression of the lightning left a gap within the roof and the ground of the classroom cracked.

Deogarh district training officer Sachidanand Behera stated it was raining closely when lightning struck.

“We called an ambulance immediately and the 10 students were rushed to the district headquarters hospital. Four of the students are believed to be in critical condition as their limbs are not functioning properly,” Behera stated.

All the injured kids are from the third and fifth customary.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old farmer in Cuttack died after being hit by lightning when he was in his cropland. He was declared useless on arrival by docs on the native main well being centre.