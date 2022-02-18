Odisha lifts night curfew as Covid cases drop

Odisha withdrew night time curfew on Friday because the Covid-19 state of affairs within the state improved, as per an official order.

The night time curfew was in place in all city areas of the state, together with Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri, from 10 pm to five am, limiting all non-essential journey. It was imposed on January 31 amid a surge in Covid-19 circumstances.

“Night Curfew is withdrawn/lifted from all urban areas of the State with effect from 18th February, 2022,” mentioned the order issued by the Special Relief Commissioner’s Office.

“With a continuous decrease in the number of Covid cases in the state, the government decided to further relax the restrictions,” an official mentioned.

Odisha reported 671 new Covid-19 circumstances on Friday, taking the tally to 12,81,455. Among the brand new sufferers had been 131 kids.

The day by day positivity price was 1.14 per cent, whereas 15 extra folks died. Two boys, aged three and 13, had been among the many sufferers who died within the final 24 hours.

Odisha has up to now reported 8,976 deaths.

There are 7,855 lively circumstances within the state at current. Sundergarh district reported the best variety of new circumstances at 105, adopted by Khurda (103) and Jajpur (47).

In the final 24 hours, 1,465 sufferers recovered, taking the whole recoveries to 12,64,571.