Odisha Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Raping Minor

Baripada, Odisha:

An area court docket on Tuesday awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a person after discovering him responsible of raping a minor woman some eight years in the past.

Sumita Jena, the decide of a particular POCSO court docket in Mayurbhanj, additionally slapped a positive of Rs 9,000 on the convict.

The court docket directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 4 Lakh as compensation to the survivor, who was 15 years’ previous throughout the time of the incident, Special Public Prosecutor Abhinav Kumar Pattnaik stated.

The woman had on September 2014 gone to a forest space in Tiring police station space to alleviate herself when the convict with the assistance of his associates kidnapped her.

He then took her to Gujarat by prepare after which raped her there.

The woman’s father had filed a lacking criticism, following which the police traced the 2 and arrested the accused, Mr Pattnaik stated.

