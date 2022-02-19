Odisha Registers 78.3% Polling In Second Phase Local Body Elections

In the primary part polls, the district had additionally witnessed a low turnout of voters. (Representational)

Bhubaneswar:

Odisha has registered 78.3 per cent voting within the second part of the polling for the three-tier panchayat elections, an official on the State Election Commission (SEC) mentioned on Saturday.

Stating that the second part polling on Friday was by and enormous peaceable barring some stray incidents, the official mentioned Subarnapur district registered the very best 85.67 per cent voter turnout adopted by Jharsuguda (85.14), Boudh (84.9), Kalahandi (83.81), Gajapati (82.69) and Gajapati (82.69).

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s native Ganjam district recorded the bottom turnout with 64.86 per cent. In the primary part polls, the district had additionally witnessed a low turnout of voters.

The state in the course of the first part of polling on February 16 had registered a voter turnout of 77.2 per cent.

The second part polls had been held at 20,436 cubicles in 1,514 panchayats in 68 blocks throughout the state.

Other districts which reported 80 per cent or above voter turnout had been: Angul (80.32), Bhadrak (81.04), Deogarh, (81.08) and Dhenkanal (82.69).

SEC secretary RN Sahu mentioned the fee has acquired suggestions of re-poll in 13 cubicles for various causes and three different cubicles for error in poll papers.

Jajpur SP Rahul PR mentioned the police have thus far arrested 28 individuals in reference to ballot violence together with 9 individuals on Friday.

In a associated incident, the police detained a youth for allegedly swallowing a poll paper in the course of the polls on Friday. The incident occurred at Nagapali village below Mayurudan Gram Panchayat in Subarnapur district the place a youth recognized as Balgopal Meghani reportedly in an inebriated state swallowed a poll paper when the voting was underway on the polling station.

The voting was halted for round one hour following the incident, police mentioned.

In one other incident, a sarpanch candidate of Sunarisikuan panchayat below Khadial block in Nuapada district was on Saturday present in unconscious state together with his fingers and legs tied within the close by locality this morning.

Chulamani Baitharu, the Sarpanch aspirant, was lacking since Friday evening. Villagers discovered him in unconscious state together with his hand and legs tied with rope. He additionally had harm marks on his head and fingers. He was admitted to Khadial Sub-Divisional Hospital for therapy.

Meanwhile, the SEC secretary R N Sahu mentioned the fee has made elaborate preparations for the third part of polling on Sunday. The polling will happen in 68 blocks unfold over 29 districts. The elections shall be held for 171 zilla parishad members in 1383 gram panchayats and 18,495 wards the place 56.73 lakh persons are eligible to train their franchise.