‘Of course, it was very difficult for us’ – CSK CEO on why they didn’t pick Suresh Raina in mega auction

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanath has stated that it was tough for the workforce to go away out Suresh Raina. Raina went unsold after the two-day public sale in Bangalore this weekend. The left-hander has performed for Chennai for probably the most a part of his IPL profession began in 2008. After the suspension of the Men In Yellow in late 2015 on counts of spot-fixing and betting, he performed for now-defunct Gujarat Lions for 2 seasons.

In 2018, he returned to the facet and performed an important position in his workforce’s title-winning marketing campaign. The 2011 World Cup winner amassed 445 runs in 15 video games averaging 37.08 with 4 fifties in that season. In August 2020, he introduced his retirement from worldwide cricket alongside MS Dhoni. He pulled out of the 2020 season because of the COVID19 scare within the workforce.

Last yr, he had a troubled time with the bat as he might solely handle to attain 160 runs in 12 video games at 17.77 with a sole fifty. In November final yr, he was launched by the Yellow Brigade. Meanwhile, Vishwanath has stated that Raina has been one of many constant performers for the workforce within the final 12 years.

CSK CEO the explanation why they didn’t go for Suresh Raina

“Raina has been one of the most consistent performers for CSK for the last 12 years. Of course, it was very difficult for us, no to have Raina but at the same time, you should also understand that the team composition depends on the form and kind of team which any team would like to have so that’s one of the reasons why we thought he may not fit into this team,” Kasi stated in a video shared by Chennai Super Kings on their YouTube channel on Monday.

The CEO has added that the workforce will miss the previous South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis within the workforce. Plessis has performed for the workforce since 2011 and was a part of their title-winning marketing campaign final yr. This yr, they tried to get him again however Royal Challengers Bangalore gained the bid at seven crores.

“We will miss him, we will miss Faf who has been with us for the last decade, that’s the process and dynamics of the auction,” he added.