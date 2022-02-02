Americas

Off-Duty Officer Shot In Queens

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham3 mins ago
0 Less than a minute


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty officer was shot in Queens on Tuesday.

It occurred round 10:15 p.m. close to Beach 62nd Street and Beach Channel Drive.

Police say the male officer is in secure situation and being taken to Jamaica Hospital.

Further particulars haven’t but been launched.





Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham3 mins ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button