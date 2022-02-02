Off-Duty Officer Shot In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty officer was shot in Queens on Tuesday.

It occurred round 10:15 p.m. close to Beach 62nd Street and Beach Channel Drive.

Due to a police investigation keep away from the world of Beach 62 Street and Beach Channel Drive in Queens. pic.twitter.com/4Kr5HYgJlW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 2, 2022

Police say the male officer is in secure situation and being taken to Jamaica Hospital.

Further particulars haven’t but been launched.