Off-field issues cramp West Indies’ style with series up for grabs
Big Picture
And so England go into this weekend’s back-to-back fixtures needing consecutive victories to swipe the spoils. As lately as November, you’d have backed them to do exactly that, after West Indies outdated guard have been put out to pasture in a humiliating 55-all-out show on the T20 World Cup. But Powell’s pyrotechnics, coupled with Nicholas Pooran’s energy at No. 3 and an enviable depth of hitters that got here to the fore in West Indies’ one-run loss on Sunday, means that the temper of the hosts could have shifted a contact this previous week.
The off-field points have detracted from a genuinely uplifting sequence of shows from West Indies – a staff that misplaced an ODI sequence to Ireland solely final week, however which has come across a potent steadiness of youth and expertise for England’s go to. In specific, some canny bowling from the veterans Jason Holder and Kieron Pollard has provided a gradual foil to a batting line-up that’s nonetheless vulnerable to over-reaching, however which seems higher balanced than it had been on the World Cup.
As Morgan admitted, it is higher for England’s improvement to be put beneath strain on this build-up interval than to expertise such setbacks on the principle stage in November. But as Moeen prepares to guide England out for these last two video games, there are maybe a number of extra unknown elements in his ranks that the administration would have bargained for at first of the tour.
Form information
West Indies WLWLL (most up-to-date first)
England LWLLL
In the highlight
Team information
West Indies (potential): 1 Shai Hope / Kyle Mayers, 2 Brandon King, 3 Nicholas Pooran, 4 Darren Bravo, 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Kieron Pollard (capt), 7 Jason Holder, 8 Fabian Allen, 9 Romario Shepherd, 10 Akeal Hosein, 11 Sheldon Cottrell
England (potential): 1 Jason Roy, 2 Tom Banton, 3 James Vince, 4 Moeen Ali (capt), 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Sam Billings (wk), 7 Phil Salt, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Saqib Mahmood / Tymal Mills, 11 Reece Topley
Pitch and situations
There have been a wide range of surfaces for this sequence to date – a little bit of a flyer that caught England on the hop in sport one, a lop-sided lay-out for Sunday’s second match which performed havoc with the fast bowlers’ techniques specifically, then a shock belter on Wednesday, which served up a complete of 428 runs throughout 40 overs. Another quick boundary to the Greenidge-Haynes Stand is in prospect for Saturday, which can as soon as once more affect the willingness to bat first.
Stats and trivia
Quotes
“If Odean wasn’t in the best team for the day, it is because we thought that Rovman was better suited for yesterday. All those who want to sit out there and preach about victimisation, I think they need to look within themselves.”
West Indies head coach, Phil Simmons, is unimpressed with rumours of a rift in his camp.
“Wednesday happened just before the toss, there were five changes and it just felt there was a lot going on. I didn’t feel like I had time to prepare and think about it too much, which sometimes can help. Hopefully going forward it’ll be a little bit easier and calmer.”
England’s stand-in captain, Moeen Ali, hopes to really feel extra ready for the management within the remaining two video games.
Andrew Miller is UK editor of ESPNcricinfo. @miller_cricket