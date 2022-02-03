‘Off the battlefield’: Islamic State leader al-Qurayshi killed in US raid
Senior nationwide safety officers informed reporters that the drive of al-Qurayshi’s bomb blast was so robust that physique elements had been scattered outdoors the premises, which is positioned within the village of Atmeh, in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province close to the border with Turkey.
“As our troops approached to capture the terrorist, in a final act of desperate cowardice and with no regard to the lives of his own family or others in the building, he chose to … blow up that third floor rather than face justice for the crimes he committed,” Biden mentioned.
The operation represents a army success for the US following setbacks elsewhere, together with final 12 months’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden gave the mission the go-ahead on Tuesday – the identical day the US introduced it could deploy 3000 attentional troops to Eastern Europe within the face of Russian aggression in the direction of Ukraine.
US officers additionally mentioned that one of many helicopters used within the raid suffered a mechanical drawback and needed to be blown up on the bottom. Rescue staff had earlier mentioned that ladies and kids had been amongst at the very least 13 folks killed within the pre-dawn raid, however the senior US officers didn’t verify this when requested concerning the variety of casualties.
The clandestine operation got here because the Islamic State group was showing to attempt to stage a comeback after its effort to ascertain a caliphate failed in 2019, following a number of years of combating in Syria and Iraq.
Loading
A US-backed Kurdish-led drive mentioned on Monday that the Gweiran jail, also called al-Sinaa jail, is now totally underneath its management following the incident referenced by Biden on Thursday.
The Syrian Democratic Forces mentioned greater than 120 of their fighters and jail staff died in an effort to thwart an Islamic State plot there. The jail homes at the very least 3000 Islamic State detainees.
The tried jail break was the most important army operation by the extremist group since Islamic State was defeated and members scattered to havens in 2019. The US-led coalition carried out air strikes and deployed American personnel in Bradley Fighting Vehicles to the jail space to assist the Kurdish forces.
The US-led coalition has focused high-profile militants on a number of events in recent times, aiming to disrupt what US officers say is a secretive cell often called the Khorasan group that’s planning exterior assaults.
A US air strike killed al-Qaeda’s second in command, former bin Laden aide Abu al-Kheir al-Masri, in Syria earlier this 12 months.
Lifeline: 13 11 14
Get a word straight from our overseas correspondents on what’s making headlines world wide. Sign up for the weekly What in the World newsletter here.