‘Off the battlefield’: Islamic State leader al-Qurayshi killed in US raid

Senior nationwide safety officers informed reporters that the drive of al-Qurayshi’s bomb blast was so robust that physique elements had been scattered outdoors the premises, which is positioned within the village of Atmeh, in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province close to the border with Turkey.

Blood covers the ground of a destroyed home after an operation by the US army within the Syrian village of Atmeh in Idlib province on Thursday. Local residents and activists mentioned civilians had been amongst these killed. Credit:AP

“As our troops approached to capture the terrorist, in a final act of desperate cowardice and with no regard to the lives of his own family or others in the building, he chose to … blow up that third floor rather than face justice for the crimes he committed,” Biden mentioned.

The operation represents a army success for the US following setbacks elsewhere, together with final 12 months’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden gave the mission the go-ahead on Tuesday – the identical day the US introduced it could deploy 3000 attentional troops to Eastern Europe within the face of Russian aggression in the direction of Ukraine.

US officers additionally mentioned that one of many helicopters used within the raid suffered a mechanical drawback and needed to be blown up on the bottom. Rescue staff had earlier mentioned that ladies and kids had been amongst at the very least 13 folks killed within the pre-dawn raid, however the senior US officers didn’t verify this when requested concerning the variety of casualties.