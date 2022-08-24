Australia

Offence to decide Dockers’ premiership fate

Fremantle’s defence has been match-winning all 12 months, however placing a rating on the board will determine their premiership destiny.

The final time a workforce gained a grand closing kicking single-digit objectives was the Sydney Swans of their drought-breaking 2005 conquer West Coast.

The time earlier than that was in 1968 when Carlton beat Essendon by three factors.

Fast ahead to 2022, and once more there isn’t a scarcity of contenders who can pile on the objectives, with groups like Geelong boasting Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins, who kicked 59 objectives every, Richmond Tom Lynch – second within the Coleman Medal race on 60 majors – in addition to Jack Riewoldt (37), and Sydney 1000-goal veteran Buddy Franklin (50).



