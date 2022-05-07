Offensive launched against Taliban rule in Panjshir: Armed group

An Afghan rebel group led by the son of late anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud claimed Saturday to have seized three northern districts from the extremist group, after saying a large navy offensive.

The National Resistance Front (NRF), led by Ahmad Massoud, stated the motion within the Panjshir Valley was its first armed offensive in opposition to Taliban forces since they stormed again to energy.

NRF forces had been the final to carry out in opposition to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August final 12 months, retreating to the valley which fell in September, weeks after US-backed authorities troops capitulated.

“Since last night when Ahmad Massoud… ordered his forces to launch their offensive, three major districts were liberated in Panjshir,” Ali Nazary, head of the NRF’s overseas relations, instructed AFP.

The NRF took the principle street, outposts and villages in these districts after which besieged the Taliban within the district workplaces, he stated.

“Many Taliban fighters have asked for time to surrender. The enemy has suffered heavy casualties.”

Nazary stated the NRF offensive would proceed throughout 12 provinces the place its forces had a presence, principally within the north.

The Taliban authorities rejected the NRF claims, saying there had been no “military incidents” in Panjshir or every other a part of the nation.

“The allegations made by some insurgents in the media are untrue,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated on Twitter.

Residents of Panjshir instructed AFP there was heavy combating through the night time.

“People are leaving the areas because of the fighting,” stated one, who requested to not be named.

Another stated NRF fighters set a Taliban car alight.

A neighborhood Taliban commander confirmed there was combating with NRF fighters.

“But we have not been surrounded or ambushed,” Dad Mohammad Batar instructed AFP.

The Panjshir Valley is famed for being the location of resistance to Soviet forces within the Eighties, as properly to the Taliban within the late Nineties throughout their first stint in energy.

Its most revered determine is Ahmad Shah Massoud, generally known as the “Lion of Panjshir,” who was assassinated in 2001 by Al-Qaeda, two days earlier than the 9/11 assaults.

His son has since picked up the mantle, and media experiences say he has been organizing a resistance with different exiled Afghan leaders.

The NRF has repeatedly denounced the Taliban – calling it an “illegitimate government.”

