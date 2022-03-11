Office of the Chief Justice, political parties welcome Zondo’s appointment – except the EFF | News24

The Office of the Chief Justice says it stands able to welcome and assist new Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa introduced Zondo’s appointment on Thursday.

A much less enthusiastic EFF was dismayed Mandisa Maya was not chosen.

Several political events, excluding the EFF, have praised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resolution to advertise Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as the brand new Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court.

The crimson berets stated they rejected Ramaphosa’s resolution which they described as “short-sighted, factional and uninspired”.

Zondo succeeds Mogoeng Mogoeng, whose time period of workplace led to October 2021.

The Presidency introduced Zondo’s appointment late on Thursday afternoon.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which EFF chief Julius Malema serves on as a commissioner, had on 5 February advisable Supreme Court of Appeal president Judge Mandisa Maya as Mogoeng’s successor.

The Presidency introduced in a press release on Thursday: “President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in accordance with Section 174[3] of the Constitution, decided to appoint Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as the next Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa with effect from 1 April 2022.”

“The president’s decision follows consultation with the JSC and leaders of parties in the National Assembly on the four nominees for appointment as Chief Justice,” learn the assertion.

Zondo was shortlisted with judges Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Maya and Dunston Mlambo, and was grilled by commissioners Malema and Dali Mpofu.

After a contentious spherical of interviews, the JSC, in an uncommon step, advisable Maya for Chief Justice.

Raymond Zondo arms half 1 of the state seize report back to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Supplied GCIS

The JSC was broadly criticised, and several other commentators identified the president was not constitutionally obliged to observe its advice.

On Thursday, the EFF alleged, with out offering proof, Zondo’s appointment was a reward for treating Ramaphosa with “kid gloves” on the State Capture Inquiry which he chaired.

The get together stated it believed Zondo had imprinted himself as a politically divisive power in South African society over the previous few years.

It felt Maya had essentially the most spectacular interview.

“Ramaphosa has chosen to ignore the recommendation for a capable black woman, because he has a deep hatred for women and places his political desires above the transformation agenda in South Africa,” said the EFF, again without evidence.

DA leader John Steenhuisen shared on social media Ramaphosa had chosen a “secure pair of arms”.

“Judge Zondo has a transparent monitor file and can go a great distance in restoring religion within the judiciary,” he said.

COPE said it had no doubt Ramaphosa had applied his mind properly in appointing Zondo.

The party added the decision ensured continuity and brought stability to the Office of the Chief Justice, which also congratulated Zondo.

It said it stood ready to support him in his new role as the head of the Constitutional Court and judiciary.

The ACDP said Zondo had done excellent work in chairing the Commission into State Capture.

It added the fact that he had served as Deputy Chief Justice was also testament to the experience he possessed.

“While all 4 candidates had been distinctive, we most popular him to fill the vacant place as he has been a Constitutional Court decide since 2012, and has been Acting Chief Justice since final yr,” said the party in a statement.

The FF Plus said Zondo was the party’s preferred candidate and it believed he was the best man for the job.

The party added Zondo proved his mettle with the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

“He didn’t hesitate to ask probing questions, no matter the significance or standing of the people holding excessive political places of work who appeared earlier than him.

“He exposed those who had been involved in corruption and even requested that some of them must be investigated more thoroughly,” it stated in a press release on Thursday.

The GOOD get together welcomed Zondo’s appointment, saying it inspired him “to continue holding organs of state to account and deepening the integrity of our judiciary which is the last bulwark against state malfeasance”.

