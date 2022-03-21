Officials confirm death of senior Russian naval officer in Mariupol

A deputy commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet was killed in fight within the besieged port metropolis of Mariupol throughout what Moscow calls its army operation in Ukraine, officers stated Sunday.

“Captain 1st Rank Andrei Nikolayevich Paly was killed in the fighting to liberate Mariupol from Ukrainian Nazis,” the governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev stated on Telegram.

Sevastopol is a port metropolis in Crimea — annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014 — and the bottom of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

Paly was an “open and decent person” and “enjoyed great authority in the fleet”, Razvozhayev added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Yekaterina Altabaeva, Sevastopol’s lawmaker within the Russian higher parliamentary home, additionally confirmed the loss of life.

“Sevastopol has suffered a heavy, irreparable loss,” Altabaeva stated on Telegram, including that Paly had died throughout “battles for the liberation of Mariupol from Nazis”.

There was no rapid affirmation from Russia’s protection ministry.

Russia, which has been conducting a army operation in Ukraine since February 24, has insisted that its neighbour by no means be a part of NATO, and has additionally referred to as for its “demilitarization” and “denazification”.

Read extra:

Zelenskyy says ‘time for Israel to make its choice’ and back Ukraine

Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’ in Ukraine: US

US envoy to UN decries ‘disturbing’ claims of Ukrainians deported to Russia