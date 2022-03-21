Officials contain ammonia leak in east Ukraine city of Sumy





Emergency officers have contained an ammonia leak at a chemical plant that contaminated wide area in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, officers stated on Monday.

Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy didn’t say what prompted the leak, which unfold about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) in all instructions from the Sumykhimprom plant.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The plant is on the jap outskirts of town, which has a inhabitants of about 263,000 and has been often shelled by Russian troops in latest weeks.

Read extra: At least six dead in overnight bombing in Ukraine’s Kyiv: Report





Source link