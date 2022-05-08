Officials investigate a string of homicides in California state prisons

Officials are investigating the dying of an inmate, 22-year-old Camilo Banoslopez, the fourth murder at a California jail within the final eight days.

Officials stated Banoslopez was attacked shortly after 11:40 a.m. Friday at California State Prison in Sacramento by inmates Albert Calvillo, 30, Irvin Rodriguez, 36, Osbaldo Velasquez, 38, and Jose Avila, 39.

Banoslopez was taken to an on-site healthcare facility to obtain remedy for his accidents, however died shortly after, about 12:38 p.m. Officers discovered two inmate-made weapons on the scene.

Banoslopez was sentenced to eight years in jail in 2015 for second-degree theft and inflicting nice bodily damage, with an enhancement for committing a street-gang act within the fee of a violent felony, officers stated in a press release. He was admitted to the jail in 2017, when he was 18 years previous.

Calvillo was sentenced to greater than 31 years in jail in 2010 for voluntary manslaughter, amongst different felony convictions. Rodriguez was sentenced to 27 years in 2013 for second-degree theft, amongst different felony convictions. Velasquez was sentenced to life in jail in 2007 for carjacking utilizing a firearm. Avila was sentenced to life in jail in 2017 for first-degree homicide and different felonies.

All however Avila had been convicted for committing street-gang acts in fee with a violent felony.

On Thursday, within the Kern Valley State Prison, inmate Sidney Kang was allegedly attacked by two inmates. Kang was taken to a jail remedy space, the place he later died. Inmates Anthony Ramirez, 40, and Michael Caldera, 35, allegedly attacked Kang in a recreation yard. Officers discovered two inmate-made weapons on the scene.

A day earlier, Edgar Delgado, 39, was killed within the Salinas Valley State Prison. Officials stated he was attacked by an inmate with a weapon made in a jail yard. Officials stated they’re withholding the suspect’s title whereas they examine the incident.

On April 30, 50-year-old Alfredo Valenzuela was killed within the Kern Valley State Prison. He was discovered unresponsive within the cell that he shared with one other inmate, 36-year-old Noe Herrera. No reason behind dying was instantly recognized

Herrera was faraway from the cell and rehoused, however officers didn’t say whether or not they imagine he’s the suspect.