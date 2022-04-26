Officials: Nearly 200 cases of mystery liver disease

European well being officers say they haven’t discovered a hyperlink between instances of a mysterious liver illness outbreak in kids

STOCKHOLM — European health officers mentioned Tuesday that they haven’t discovered a hyperlink between instances of a mysterious liver illness outbreak in kids.

To date 190 instances of the hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported, 140 of them in Europe.

“So far there is no connection between the cases and no association to travel,” mentioned Andrea Ammon, director on the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in Stockholm.

She mentioned the illness seems in beforehand healthy kids, with instances reported throughout the European continent, in Israel and within the United States.

Ammon mentioned some instances have led to acute liver failure that has required a transplant.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization mentioned that not less than one loss of life has been reported in connection the outbreak. The U.N. health company mentioned the instances had been reported in kids aged between 1 month and 16 years. WHO didn’t say during which nation the loss of life occurred.

Experts say the instances could also be linked to a virus generally related to colds, however analysis is constant.