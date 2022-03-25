Officials say 300 feared dead in Russian strike on Mariupol theater

Ukrainian officers within the strategic port metropolis of Mariupol stated Friday they feared 300 individuals may have died in final week’s Russian strike on a theater the place lots of have been sheltering.

“From eyewitnesses, information is emerging that about 300 people died in the Drama Theater of Mariupol following strikes by a Russian aircraft,” Mariupol metropolis corridor wrote on Telegram.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated final week following the strike that lots of of individuals, believed largely to be girls and kids, had taken within the constructing on the time of the assault.

Mariupol metropolis corridor stated Friday the theater was destroyed in a “cynical” assault and claimed that Russia knew civilians have been taking refuge within the constructing.

Zelenskyy says almost 100,000 people are trapped with out meals, water or energy within the besieged metropolis and enduring fierce shelling by Russian forces.

The chief of Russia’s southern republic of Chechnya stated Thursday that forces from his area had taken control of Mariupol city hall and hoisted the Russian flag.

