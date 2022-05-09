Offshore earthquake shakes Taiwan; no danger of tsunami

A powerful earthquake has struck off the east coast of Taiwan, shaking buildings within the capital, Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan — A powerful earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan on Monday, shaking buildings within the capital, Taipei. No critical harm or accidents have been reported, and authorities stated there was no hazard of a tsunami.

The magnitude 6.1 quake was centered 27 kilometers (17 miles) deep and about 90 kilometers (56 miles) offshore from town of Hualien, Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau stated. The strongest shaking was in northeastern Taiwan, together with Taipei.

The earthquake’s location was about 70 kilometers (44 miles) southwest of the distant island of Yonaguni on the western finish of the Japanese archipelago. The Japanese Meteorological Agency stated the quake measured magnitude 6.6, whereas the U.S. Geological Survey stated 6.3.

Preliminary measurements usually differ and could also be revised after additional evaluation.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency stated there could also be small swellings of ocean waters however there was no hazard of a tsunami.

Chinese media stated the earthquake was additionally felt in elements of mainland China. Self-governing Taiwan is about 160 kilometers (100 miles) east of the Chinese coast.