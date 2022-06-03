Offshore Wind Roadmap for Azerbaijan released

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. A brand new roadmap

launched right now by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of

Azerbaijan, the World Bank and the International Finance

Corporation (IFC) reveals that Azerbaijan has the potential to

set up 7GW of offshore wind energy by 2040, with the best

long-term imaginative and prescient, infrastructure growth, funding, and

insurance policies – which might play an vital function in attaining the

nation’s parallel priorities of decarbonization and sustainable

progress, Trend

reviews on the subject of IFC.

Reportedly, the first-of-its-kind Offshore Wind Roadmap for

Azerbaijan supplies strategic imaginative and prescient below two situations – a low

progress and excessive progress state of affairs – to assist decision-making about

laws, frameworks, and infrastructure associated to this new

business at a time when curiosity in growing offshore wind is

growing globally.

Analysis of the low progress state of affairs envisions a average

enlargement of offshore wind leading to 1.5GW of fastened basis

offshore wind by 2040, making up 7 p.c of the nation’s

electrical energy provide below a decarbonization state of affairs. The excessive

progress state of affairs outlines a extra bold enlargement with 7.2GW of

offshore wind by 2040, making up 37 p.c of its electrical energy

provide.

The excessive progress state of affairs will lead to extra vitality, extra jobs,

sooner pay-back and extra carbon dioxide prevented in comparison with the low

progress state of affairs as a result of elevated value discount delivered by a

bigger market. However, important and early motion must be

taken for this to occur. Both situations would solely be tapping into

a fraction of the huge technical potential for offshore wind

useful resource within the nation.

The roadmap units out the really helpful actions to be taken in

order to comprehend the offshore wind potential below each situations.

These suggestions embody setting targets for 2030 and 2036,

growing and competitively bidding a 200MW demonstration venture

adopted by bigger initiatives, additional exploring potential offshore

wind growth zones, modernizing infrastructure, adopting

worldwide greatest practices to draw financing, educating all

authorities companies and the longer term workforce to construct the information

and capability wanted to ship a pipeline of offshore wind

initiatives.

