Ogilvy named in Presidents Cup role again

Geoff Ogilvy has been named as certainly one of 4 assistant captains for this 12 months’s Presidents Cup by International Team captain Trevor Immelman.

The Australian will likely be taking over the function for the third time having been an assistant to Nick Price in 2017 and Ernie Els in 2019.

The 44-year-old beforehand performed on three consecutive International Teams (2007, 2009, 2011), the place he amassed a 7-6-1 file.

“Geoff’s love for his native Australia and for the Presidents Cup are some of the many things that make him a perfect selection as captain’s assistant,” Immelman mentioned. “His golf IQ, calmness and experience of being a major champion [2006 US Open] makes him a huge asset to our young team.”

“After getting a glimpse into the future of our team in 2019, I am very excited to return as a captain’s assistant in 2022,” Ogilvy mentioned.

“The collection of international players has only had time to improve and that is evident when you look at guys like Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann. I can’t wait to see what they bring to the table under Trevor’s captaincy.”

South African Immelman additionally picked Mike Weir, KJ Choi and Camilo Villegas as assistant captains.

Quail Hollow in North Carolina will host the occasion from September 22-25. The United States have gained 11 of the 13 earlier contests however solely gained the final occasion, held at Royal Melbourne in 2019, 16-14.

The Presidents Cup pits a US workforce in opposition to a worldwide one made up of gamers from outdoors Europe. It was first held in 1994