Oh, no-ball! Saqib Mahmood joins list of England’s unfortunate debutants

It will not come as a lot comfort to Saqib Mahmood, after his second of triumph was snatched away from him at Bridgetown, however he is not the primary England bowler to be denied a maiden Test wicket by a no-ball. He’s not even the primary within the present England XI

Ben Stokes’s celebration proved untimely as replays revealed a no ball PA Photos

It had already been a prolonged stint within the subject for England, with Australia strongly positioned on 367 for five, when Stokes, making his debut, thought he had eliminated Haddin for 51…

Stokes to Haddin, 1 no ball, Stokes has struck – that is his first Test wicket! Or is it? Oh pricey, it is a no-ball! It was a stunning size, drawing Haddin ahead to edge behind and it was a transparent edge – however Marais Erasmus asks to test the front-foot no-ball and it’s a few centimetres over. Clearly a no-ball, and what a disappointment for Stokes.

What occurred subsequent? There was a heated alternate between Stokes and Haddin who would go on to make 118 in Australia’s 570 for 9 dec

Mark Wood thought he had his first Test wicket, however had overstepped Getty Images

Wood, a Durham team-mate of Stokes, was making his debut towards New Zealand at Lord’s. England had made a helpful 389, however New Zealand’s openers had began nicely when it appeared Wood had damaged by means of by eradicating Guptill on 24…

Wood to Guptill, 1 no ball, straighter line, it bounces a bit and takes the skin edge to first slip! Wood has his first Test wicket…oh no he does not! Wood has certainly overstepped, what a calamity. It’s so shut however I do not assume he is acquired something behind the road right here. Yep, no-ball referred to as and Wood is robbed of a primary wicket by means of his personal fault, what a disgrace for him as a result of it was a stunning supply, angled in and straightening simply sufficient to take the sting

What occurred subsequent? Guptill went on to make 70 in a gap stand of 148 with Tom Latham. Wood ultimately claimed Brendon McCullum as his maiden scalp

Tom Curran thought he’d claimed his maiden Test wicket, till he was proven to have bowled a no-ball Getty Images

England had saved Warner ready within the 90s after he had skipped effortlessly in direction of three figures. But, on 99, they thought the plan had labored

Curran to Warner, 1 no ball, gone! Warner has completely muffed the second! A superb size supply, spooned off a top-edge to mid-on … nevertheless it’s a no-ball! Oh, that is simply spectacular. Warner was midway off, Curran was celebrating his maiden Test wicket, however the TV replay revealed his heel had crossed the road. It’s an excellent Boxing Day farce!

What occurred subsequent? Warner reached his century subsequent ball however would solely add three extra runs earlier than edging behind towards James Anderson.

Mason Crane roars the attraction that turned void by the no-ball choice Getty Images

England had managed to extract Steven Smith wanting one other hundred and within the ultimate over of the morning session Crane had an enormous attraction for lbw towards Usman Khawaja, on 132 on the time…

Crane to Khawaja, 1 no ball, big attraction for lbw! Crane is imploring and Root has referred to as the overview. Did Khawaja play a shot, does not appear so – thrust his pad on the ball, bat a great distance from it. Well, is that this a no-ball? Yes, it is a no-ball! England will not lose the overview, however would it not have been out? Yes, it will have been out, offering the third umpire had decided there was no shot performed! Was hitting off stump with Khawaja simply padding it away. England angered by the no-ball name, nevertheless it appeared truthful on the replay. Oh boy

What occurred subsequent? Crane ultimately acquired his man, however not earlier than Khawaja had batted on for one more 26 overs and 39 runs. He was ultimately drawn down the pitch to fall for 171 and provides the spinner his maiden Test wicket.

Saqib Mahmood was denied the wicket of Jermaine Blackwood after overstepping Getty Images

His fellow debutant Matt Fisher had struck with the second ball of his Test profession, however as Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood bedded in for a century stand on an unforgiving floor, Mahmood was into his 14th over, throughout 4 spells, earlier than seemingly getting his second of catharsis …

Mahmood to Blackwood, 1 no ball, Knocks him over! Mahmood has his first Test wicket… wait a minute! He’s overstepped! Inch-perfect yorker, 85mph/136kph and dipping low to crash into the bottom of center stump. But it does not depend, as a result of the third umpire has noticed an overstep. Ecstasy to agony.

What occurred subsequent? Blackwood, on 65 on the time, reset himself towards his favorite opponents and pushed alongside to his third Test century – his common towards England, 45.77, is greater than 15 factors larger than his profession mark of 30.66. At the opposite finish, and unperturbed, Brathwaite nudged alongside to his tenth Test century, and third towards England, to tug his staff nearer to parity…