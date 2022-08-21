Oh! You beautiful dolls: Stotts’ cupies ready for their close-ups

Stott makes use of the phrase “cupie” – quick for cupid or cutie-pie – utilized by Edie and Lindsay, somewhat than the better-known time period kewpie. Lauren has fond reminiscences of, when first relationship Duane 25 years in the past, becoming a member of Edie’s manufacturing line in Edie’s Maidstone yard to make little circle clothes and put them on dolls. Examples of the completed cupie dolls. According to a Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria profile, Edie would sew the clothes from material scraps, lace and ribbons whereas Lindsay painted on glitter and connected wings and bonnets. While Edie favoured white and pastels, Lauren additionally makes use of bolder colors like scorching pink. Lauren tends to decorate the dolls’ heads in feathers, sequins and beads somewhat than Edie’s bonnets.

Before the pandemic, Stott would put together about 1200 dolls, however this yr she is aiming for 1500. She believes that as a result of kids’s entry to the Show might be free, households can have extra cash to spend on toys. Edie Stott with cupie dolls hanging in her Maidstone yard within the late Nineteen Eighties. There’s additionally folks’s “desire to get out and about and enjoy the show” after two years of the occasion’s cancellation. A typical buyer is a grandmother or great-grandmother giving a doll to a toddler.

One aged lady comes yearly, “and only buys a Kit Kat showbag and a cupie doll”. Some aged folks say they couldn’t afford a doll once they have been kids – they have been about $5 every and seen as costly. Today, a doll prices $15 and so they often promote out. Lindsay Stott on the Royal Melbourne Show within the Nineteen Forties. Will she proceed to do that? “Don’t ask me after the end of the Show because I might say ‘no’. There’s a lot of stuff to organise, especially on your own,” Stott says. “It’s crazy, but I do love it. It’s something where I can challenge my mind and my ability and get a little bit of creative design happening.