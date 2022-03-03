‘Oh you’re going to go unsold’ – Dwayne Bravo reveals hilarious conversation with Ambati Rayudu during IPL mega auction

Former West Indies all rounder Dwayne Bravo is among the many biggest T20 cricketers already and he’s identified for holding the crowds on their toes relating to leisure. With a whole lot of totally different dance strikes and singing, Bravo has loved his cricket all over the place around the globe and no surprise, he has made a whole lot of buddies as properly.

The 38-year-old just lately introduced his retirement from worldwide cricket after the T20 World Cup 2021. With 167 wickets in 151 IPL video games, Bravo ranks second among the many highest wicket takers within the historical past of the match. However, he was obtainable for the IPL this yr and was listed at a base value of INR 2 Crore.

The Chennai Super Kings after a bidding warfare in opposition to Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals, purchased again his companies for INR 4.4 Crores and will probably be becoming a member of his former group mate Ambati Rayudu as properly within the CSK setup. Rayudu was bagged for a value of INR 6.75 Crore and each these cricketers have been instrumental within the success of the CSK facet.

I’m his greatest nightmare: Dwayne Bravo

Bravo revealed his hilarious dialog with Rayudu in the course of the construct as much as IPL 2022 mega public sale as each the cricketers have been going arduous in opposition to one another when it comes to roasting. He added that ultimately, each the gamers have been joyful to be again within the CSK setup and to be taking part in collectively once more.

“I am his biggest nightmare. We both were messaging each other on Instagram throughout the entire auction process and the build up to the auction. ‘Oh you’re going to go unsold. No one is going to buy you.’ All these rubbish talks with each other. But we both wanted to be back in CSK and I know he was happy for me, I was happy for him that we are going to be back again,” Dwayne Bravo informed in a video posted on CSK’s Twitter deal with.

Bravo reckoned that Rayudu wasn’t a lot fascinated by going to another franchise and famous that he can be arguing with the latter once more within the upcoming season in a humorous approach. CSK will begin because the defending champions of IPL 2022 and they’ll play the opening encounter in opposition to the runners up final yr, Kolkata Knight Riders on March twenty sixth.

“Amba did not want to play for another franchise. He irritates me too much now so I am going to stay away from him. We’re going to fight again as normal this season. As long as we keep fighting and keep winning, that’s important,” he added.