Oil Ministry Says Awaiting Updated Data To Make Gas Allocation: Report

Oil ministry says awaiting up to date knowledge to make fuel allocation: Report

New Delhi:

The oil ministry has not made any recent allocation of pure fuel from home fields to town fuel sector, sending CNG and piped cooking fuel costs to file highs, however the ministry insisted that allocations haven’t been stopped and offering extra for the sector would result in reduce in provides to industries like energy and fertiliser.

Despite a call of the Union Cabinet to present 100 per cent fuel provide underneath ‘no reduce’ precedence to town fuel distribution (CGD) sector, present provides are at March 2021 demand stage. This has pushed metropolis fuel operators to purchase excessive priced imported LNG to make up for the shortfall, resulting in a file spike in costs, three sources conscious of the matter stated.

Commenting on the difficulty, the ministry stated it “is waiting for the updated data for the period October 2021 to March 2022 from CGD entities for the allocations in April 2022. This is yet to be received from the entities.”

The ministry is meant to make an allocation of home pure fuel, which prices a sixth of imported LNG, each six months — in April and October yearly — primarily based on verified demand within the earlier six months. But no allocation has been made since March 2021, sources stated.

Responding, the ministry stated: “Based on data of October 2020 to March 2021 consumption, the allocation for April-October 21 was revised as per the guidelines in April last year.”

CGD operators have been requesting the ministry to take care of the fuel provide to the sector underneath no reduce class with final 2 months common to make sure demand of each CNG and piped pure fuel (PNG) for houses is totally met however the ministry has not made any recent allocation for over a yr now, the sources stated.

“CGD entities have requested for quarterly allocation. The same is under consideration,” a ministry spokesperson stated. “Additional allocation for CGD would require cut in supplies to competing demand centres viz fertiliser, power, LPG plants.”

Besides the shortfall within the allocation, the costs of administered pricing mechanism (APM) fuel for CNG and PNG has been revised from USD 2.90 per million British thermal unit to USD 6.10, a rise of 110 per cent.

While the demand has grown at a fast tempo in current cities with CNG networks and provides beginning in newer areas, lack of allocation from home fields meant that operators purchased imported liquefied pure fuel (LNG) at costs that had been not less than six occasions the home fee.

Result — CNG costs have risen by 60 per cent or over Rs 28 per kg in a single yr and PNG by over a 3rd.

Sources stated this has put a query mark on the financial viability of all the CGD sector, placing in danger the deliberate Rs 2 lakh crore funding in growth into newer cities as excessive costs deliver the CNG at nearly par with diesel and petrol, eroding the motivation for customers to transform automobiles to the cleaner gas.

City fuel tasks are important for assembly the federal government goal of elevating the share of environmentally pleasant pure fuel within the nation’s main vitality basket to fifteen per cent by 2030 from present 6.7 per cent.

Cutting home fuel provides to such tasks would affect the progress in reaching the goal, the sources stated.

The oil ministry had on August 20, 2014 issued revised pointers, promising allocation of fuel from home fields to metropolis fuel operators each six months primarily based on a requirement evaluation of CNG and PNG in a specific geographical space (GA).

This was used as a promoting level to bid out over 200 GAs since 2018, attracting over Rs 2 lakh crore of funding dedication within the rollout of metropolis fuel distribution infrastructure.

But the fuel allocation was not elevated on the April 2021 evaluate and the following cycles, they stated, including in opposition to the requirement of twenty-two million normal cubic metres per day of fuel, the CGD sector is getting 17 mmscmd from home fields.

The steadiness is met by shopping for imported LNG, which within the present month prices USD 37 per mmBtu, they stated. This compares with the USD 6.10 per mmBtu fee for home fuel.

“The domestic gas price saw a massive 110 per cent increase – from USD 2.9 per mmBtu to USD 6.1 from April 1. This itself puts a huge burden and on top of this being forced to buy even higher-priced imported LNG will turn this sector economically unviable,” a supply stated.

New GAs that had been bid out in CGD Rounds IX, X and XI are actually developing and no fuel allocation being made would imply they must purchase imported LNG for supplying as CNG to vehicles and PNG to family kitchens.

“GAs with just imported LNG would mean a price of Rs 100-105 per kg,” one other supply stated.

This compares to the worth of Rs 71.61 per kg in Delhi and Rs 72 in Mumbai, the place practically 70 per cent of the requirement is met by home fuel.

“The CGD sector is in a bad shape. It is already facing an onslaught of EVs and now high prices of CNG will be a bid deterrent for diesel or petrol vehicles to convert to CNG.

“CNG is an environmentally-friendly gas however finally what issues is value economics and if the conversion and operating value involves be increased than diesel or petrol, nobody will convert,” the first source said.

Earlier this month, CGD operators met Oil Secretary Pankaj Jain over the issue.

“The ministry solely heard out CGD entities and didn’t make any suggestion/choice,” the ministry spokesperson said.

The ministry is not increasing the allocation for the CGD sector as it would mean cutting supplies to other sectors such as fertiliser.

“Domestic fuel provides are finite. If we’ve to extend provides to 1 sector, it has to come back at the price of provides to different sectors. Already the federal government is dealing with the next fertiliser subsidy invoice this fiscal and the subsidy outgo will enhance additional if the fertiliser vegetation are to make use of increased priced imported LNG to make urea and different crop vitamins,” a ministry official stated.

