Oil Prices Fall, Continuing Downward Trend From Last Week

Oil costs fell on Sunday at first of the session, extending final week’s decline, as a U.S. official stated Russia was displaying indicators it is perhaps prepared to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine. Brent crude futures fell $1.82, or 1.6%, to $110.85 a barrel by 6:47 p.m. ET (2247 GMT). WTI crude futures fell $2.41, or 2.2%, to $106.92 a barrel. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, which Moscow calls a “special operation,” has roiled vitality markets globally. Brent final week was down 4.8% after hitting $139.13 on March 7. U.S. crude recorded a weekly drop of 5.7% after touching a excessive of $130.50 on March 7. Both contracts final touched these value peaks in 2008. [O/R]

Investors have been involved a couple of tighter oil market following Russia’s motion. Prices fell final week as merchants assessed potential enhancements to the availability outlook that has been disrupted by the Ukraine disaster.

Russia is displaying indicators it is perhaps prepared to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine, at the same time as Moscow is intent on “destroying” its neighbor, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman stated on Sunday.

Russia-Ukraine talks will not be going down proper now however will proceed on Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Sunday by the RIA information company.

Peskov made the feedback after Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych stated Ukraine and Russia have been actively conducting talks on Sunday.

Russia stated on Sunday it was relying on China to assist it face up to the financial blow from Western sanctions over the battle in Ukraine, however the United States warned Beijing to not present that lifeline.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is because of meet with China’s high diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, warned Beijing it might “absolutely” face penalties if it helped Moscow evade sweeping sanctions over the battle in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Richard Chang)

0 Comments

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the newest auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.