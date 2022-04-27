Oil prices rebound after prior session’s sell-off

Oil costs rose on Tuesday, reclaiming a number of the losses they

had suffered within the prior session, Trend stories citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate for June supply added 3.16 U.S.

{dollars}, or 3.2 p.c, to settle at 101.70 {dollars} a barrel on

the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for June supply

elevated 2.67 {dollars}, or 2.6 p.c, to shut at 104.99 {dollars}

a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

On Monday, the U.S. crude commonplace and Brent dropped 3.5 p.c

and 4.1 p.c, respectively, as demand worries outweighed

considerations over provide outages.