Europe

Oil prices rebound after prior session’s sell-off

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham23 hours ago
30 Less than a minute



Oil costs rose on Tuesday, reclaiming a number of the losses they
had suffered within the prior session, Trend stories citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate for June supply added 3.16 U.S.
{dollars}, or 3.2 p.c, to settle at 101.70 {dollars} a barrel on
the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for June supply
elevated 2.67 {dollars}, or 2.6 p.c, to shut at 104.99 {dollars}
a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

On Monday, the U.S. crude commonplace and Brent dropped 3.5 p.c
and 4.1 p.c, respectively, as demand worries outweighed
considerations over provide outages.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham23 hours ago
30 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button