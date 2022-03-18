Oil-Producing Countries Will Step In And “Relieve Strain” On Supply, Hopes IEA

IEA hopes subsequent OPEC+ assembly will ‘relieve pressure’ on oil markets

The head of the International Energy Agency mentioned on Friday he hoped oil-producing nations would step in to ease provide fears because the Russian invasion of Ukraine despatched shockwaves via markets.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol mentioned at a press convention he was searching for “some good messages which could help to relieve the strain on the oil markets” after the following assembly of OPEC+, which is led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, on March 31.

