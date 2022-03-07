Oil surges 10% to $130 a barrel on intensifying fears of a supply crunch

(Getty Images)

Crude oil costs jumped about 10% on Monday morning in Asia to round $130 a barrel.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken instructed NBC the US was discussing a Russian oil ban with Europe.

US fuel costs on the pump jumped 11% on-week to round $4 a gallon — the very best stage since 2008.

Crude oil costs surged almost 10% on Sunday night to high $130 a barrel on fears of a provide crunch.

Oil’s relentless worth rise comes on the again of fears a couple of provide crunch after American Secretary of State Antony Blinken instructed NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that the US was in dialogue with European allies a couple of ban of Russian oil.

International benchmark Brent crude oil futures had been up 8.38% at $128.01 a barrel on Sunday night time, whereas US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil futures had been up 7.23% at $124.04 a barrel.

At one level in a single day, Brent crude touched $139.13 a barrel earlier than paring losses. Both Brent and WTI crude oil futures are up about 65% this 12 months to this point.

Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer, in keeping with the International Energy Agency.

Oil costs may rise to $200 a barrel because the US wouldn’t be capable to meet the availability shortfall from a Russian crude oil ban, stated Scott Sheffield, CEO of Pioneer Natural Resource, a high US shale oil producer, per the Financial Times.

“The only way to stop Putin is to ban oil and gas exports,” Sheffield instructed the FT on Friday. “[But] if the western world announced that we’re going to ban Russian oil and gas, oil is going to go to $200 a barrel, probably — $150 to $200 easy.”

Surging crude-oil costs have already despatched costs up on the pump, with US fuel costs leaping 11% from every week in the past to round $4 a gallon on Sunday — the very best stage since 2008, in keeping with the AAA.

“Increasing oil prices continue to play a leading role in pushing prices higher,” the AAA stated in a Thursday press release. “Pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb.”