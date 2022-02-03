Oil terminals disrupted after European ports hit by cyberattack

Port amenities in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands have been focused by a large-scale cyberattack, authorities say.

Officials say the hack started a number of days in the past and has primarily disrupted operations at oil terminals, stopping tankers from delivering power provides.

German judicial authorities say they’ve launched an investigation into suspected “extortion” of oil operators, amid hovering power costs.

The European Union’s coverage company Europol advised AFP that it had additionally supplied its assist to German authorities.

The cyberattack hit Hamburg — a significant port metropolis in northern Germany — in addition to not less than six oil terminals in Belgium and the Netherlands.

A German firm Oiltanking confirmed on Thursday that it had been “the victim of a cyber incident affecting (its) computer systems”.

Oiltanking stated they found the hack on 29 January and had taken “emergency measures”.

“All parties are continuing to work towards a return to normal operations at all our terminals as soon as possible,” a press release learn.

Belgian authorities have additionally launched an investigation after ports in Ghent and Antwerp-Zeebrugge have been disrupted.

An official from the Rotterdam-based brokerage agency Riverlake — Europe’s largest cargo port — stated the hack had prevented some oil barges from unloading.

“The software of several port terminals has been hacked and they can’t process barges,” dealer Jelle Vreeman advised AFP, “basically, the operating system is down.”