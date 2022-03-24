Auto

Okinawa Okhi-90 Electric Scooter Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.22 Lakh

The Okinawa Okhi-90 is the latest electrical scooter on sale and comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, OTA updates, in addition to a removable battery as a few of its salient bits.


Okinawa Autotech has launched its new electrical scooter referred to as the Okhi-90 and the mannequin would be the model’s new flagship providing. Okinawa says the Okhi-90 was developed over a interval of two years and is a first-of-its-kind providing within the EV house with 16-inch alloy wheels. The scooter guarantees a spread of 160 km on a single cost with its 3.6 kWh battery, whereas the scooter makes use of a 3.8 kW belt drive electrical motor. The firm guarantees a top-speed of 80-90 kmph on the Okhi-90 however the huge spotlight are the 16-inch alloy wheels on the providing. 

The Okinawa Okhi-90 is the model’s most premium providing but and likewise comes with elements like telescopic entrance forks, twin shock absorbers on the rear,  disc brakes on the entrance and rear with combi-braking, and extra. The electrical scooter will get an LED headlamp and DRLs, chrome completed rearview mirrors, chrome inserts for a premium look, brushed aluminium completed alloys an LED taillight cluster. The mannequin will get an aluminium swingarm.

The Okinawa Okhi-90 additionally comes with options like keyless begin, music playback, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, app assist, over the air (OTA) updates and extra. The scooter additionally will get a side-stand indicator, and extra. The firm is providing the scooter in 4 colors – Wine pink, Ash gray, jewelry blue, and shiny white. The Okhi-90 comes with a guaranty of three years/limitless kilometres.  Deliveries of the brand new flagship providing will start in about two months from now. Okinawa says it has invested about ₹ 40 crore within the scooter whereas the whole ecosystem together with suppliers have invested about ₹ 150 crore.

