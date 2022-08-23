Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy shot, killed while serving order

A sheriff’s deputy has died after being shot whereas serving a lockout order at a house, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office mentioned Monday.

One deputy was shot and a second deputy was hit whereas attempting to get the primary out of the way in which of gunfire, an emotional Sheriff Tommie Johnson III mentioned throughout a press convention.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office recognized Sgt. Bobby Swartz because the officer who was killed.

“Today, the Oklahoma County Sheriffs Office mourns the loss of a good man. Two of our deputies were shot while serving a lock out order. One deputy succumbed to his injuries; the other is in stable condition. We plan to release more details soon. Until then please keep us in your prayers,” the sheriff’s workplace wrote on Facebook.

The suspect took off on a pursuit and was taken into custody on the entrance of Tinker Air Force Base.

The different deputy is within the hospital and sustained severe accidents.

This is a creating story. Please test again for updates.

ABC News’ Matthew Fuhrman and Teddy Grant contributed to this report.