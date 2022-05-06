World
oklahoma: Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma; more storms in forecast – Times of India
SEMINOLE: A storm system spawned a number of tornadoes that whipped via areas of Texas and Oklahoma, inflicting harm to a college, a marijuana farm and different constructions.
There have been no reviews of significant accidents following the Wednesday evening tornadoes, however the system brought about flooding in elements of Oklahoma and Arkansas, and extra stormy climate occurred Thursday.
Significant harm was reported within the Oklahoma metropolis of Seminole, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, the place Gov. Kevin Stitt mentioned harm assessments have been underway after he toured the realm Thursday.
“(We’re) getting all of the assets and provides that the town desires and wishes,” including generators, Stitt said. “Thank the Lord that nobody was hurt” and no deaths have been reported.
More than 2,900 customers remained without power in Seminole late Thursday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Gas & Electric, more than 63% of the utility customers in the city.
The Academy of Seminole took a direct hit but no one was injured, the school said on Facebook.
Video footage from Oklahoma TV station KOCO showed a tornado hit a marijuana farm in the nearby town of Maud.
Several roads and highways were closed Thursday morning in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas because of flash flooding.
In Bixby, Oklahoma, located south of Tulsa, officials opened a temporary shelter at a church after thunderstorms flooded some homes and streets in one neighborhood.
In East Texas, a tornado on Thursday damaged several campers and buildings at an RV park in Rusk County, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez told KTRE-TV. Valdez said no injuries were reported.
On Wednesday, a “large and dangerous tornado” was spotted in the rural community of Lockett, about 170 miles (275 kilometers) northwest of Dallas, said the National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma.
There were no significant injuries or deaths to residents in Wilbarger County, Sheriff Brian Fritze told KAUZ-TV. He said several homes and barns appeared to sustain extensive damage.
The storms on Wednesday and Thursday were the latest in several rounds of severe weather in the central United States. Last week, a tornado damaged more than 1,000 buildings in the Wichita suburb of Andover, Kansas. Three University of Oklahoma meteorology college students died in a automotive crash whereas coming back from storm chasing.
The storms, which have been shifting east into different southern US states, may convey extra tornadoes, massive hail and damaging winds, and the specter of extreme climate will proceed Friday in elements of the South and over the weekend within the central Plains and Midwest, the climate service mentioned.
There have been no reviews of significant accidents following the Wednesday evening tornadoes, however the system brought about flooding in elements of Oklahoma and Arkansas, and extra stormy climate occurred Thursday.
Significant harm was reported within the Oklahoma metropolis of Seminole, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, the place Gov. Kevin Stitt mentioned harm assessments have been underway after he toured the realm Thursday.
“(We’re) getting all of the assets and provides that the town desires and wishes,” including generators, Stitt said. “Thank the Lord that nobody was hurt” and no deaths have been reported.
More than 2,900 customers remained without power in Seminole late Thursday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Gas & Electric, more than 63% of the utility customers in the city.
The Academy of Seminole took a direct hit but no one was injured, the school said on Facebook.
Video footage from Oklahoma TV station KOCO showed a tornado hit a marijuana farm in the nearby town of Maud.
Several roads and highways were closed Thursday morning in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas because of flash flooding.
In Bixby, Oklahoma, located south of Tulsa, officials opened a temporary shelter at a church after thunderstorms flooded some homes and streets in one neighborhood.
In East Texas, a tornado on Thursday damaged several campers and buildings at an RV park in Rusk County, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez told KTRE-TV. Valdez said no injuries were reported.
On Wednesday, a “large and dangerous tornado” was spotted in the rural community of Lockett, about 170 miles (275 kilometers) northwest of Dallas, said the National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma.
There were no significant injuries or deaths to residents in Wilbarger County, Sheriff Brian Fritze told KAUZ-TV. He said several homes and barns appeared to sustain extensive damage.
The storms on Wednesday and Thursday were the latest in several rounds of severe weather in the central United States. Last week, a tornado damaged more than 1,000 buildings in the Wichita suburb of Andover, Kansas. Three University of Oklahoma meteorology college students died in a automotive crash whereas coming back from storm chasing.
The storms, which have been shifting east into different southern US states, may convey extra tornadoes, massive hail and damaging winds, and the specter of extreme climate will proceed Friday in elements of the South and over the weekend within the central Plains and Midwest, the climate service mentioned.