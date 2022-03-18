Europe
Oksana Shvets, famed Ukrainian actress, killed in Russian missile strike
The Young Theater — a Ukrainian theater troupe she had been a part of since 1980 — introduced the star’s dying on Thursday.
In a statement shared on its Facebook web page, the corporate expressed its “irreparable grief” at Shvets’ passing.
“Honored Artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed during a rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv,” the troupe wrote alongside an image of the stage and display screen veteran.
The tribute, translated from Ukrainian, continued: “Bright memory to the talented actress! There is no forgiveness for the enemy that has come to our land!”
English-language publication Kyiv Post additionally reported her dying, saying on Twitter that she was “murdered in Kyiv during the war.”
According to the Young Theater website, Shvets studied theater on the Ivan Franko Theater and the Kiev State Institute of Theater Arts earlier than embarking on a decades-long profession in leisure.
In addition to her theater work, Shvets’ appearing credit embody TV collection such because the long-running household saga “Dom s liliyami.”
According to Variety, Shvets was honored with one among Ukraine’s most prestigious awards for her work in theater, the Merited Artist of Ukraine.
Shvets is the most recent high-profile Ukrainian determine to die on account of the conflict with Russia. Fellow actor Pasha Lee was killed earlier this month whereas defending his nation towards Russian troops, in keeping with a Facebook submit from Odesa International Film Festival.