Oksana Zabuzhko: ‘Ukrainians are fighting to free Europe from the spectre of totalitarianism’ 

On International Women’s Day (8 March), Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko (pictured) addressed the European Parliament on the plight of her fellow residents underneath assault by Russia, Plenary session FEMM.

Before Oksana Zabuzhko’s formal tackle within the Strasbourg hemicycle in the present day at midday, EP President Metsola declared: ‘‘On this day, the word celebration is not really a word we could use. In Ukraine, we see women are resisting, standing up and taking up arms against their aggressor. It is a privilege to have with us a Ukrainian woman and writer whose literature and strong voice exhibits the strength of Ukrainian women in the face of oppression. These brave and resilient women serve as an inspiration to us all, as they defend the same European values that we hold.’’

Mrs Zabuzhko, who left Ukraine two weeks in the past with solely hand baggage, highlighted that she was used, in her writings, to giving a voice to girls and to combating for his or her rights, however for the primary time now, she has to face up for ladies’s rights to life itself. She added: ‘‘I cannot but admire my fellow women fighting alongside our men, managing the distribution of supplies across our besieged cities and giving birth in bomb shelters, supervised by doctors online. The problem is Putin’s bombs won’t be stopped by the power of our spirit.’’

Warning of Putin’s intentions, she stated: ‘‘Many lives could have been saved if the EU and the US had woken up eight years ago when he invaded Crimea. A new Hitler was ready to pick up where the previous one had left off. I am here to tell you, as a writer who knows something about language, that it is already a war, not just a local conflict. Trust Putin when he states his ambitions. Please do not be afraid to protect the sky above those fighting there to free Europe from this spectre of new totalitarianism.’’

Reacting to her speech, political group representatives praised the braveness of Ukrainians each defending their nation and the EU values we share with them. They additionally burdened that, as usually is the case in these circumstances, girls and women are among the many most weak teams. They praised Russian and Belarusian girls who’re courageously demonstrating on the streets towards this warfare.

Background

Oksana Zabuzhko was born in Lutsk (Ukraine) in 1960. Her novel Fieldwork in Ukrainian Sex, translated into sixteen languages, made her well-known on the worldwide literary scene in 1996. She has revealed eighteen different books, together with the award-winning novel The Museum of Abandoned Secrets (2009). She can also be a number one public determine in Ukraine advocating for democracy.

