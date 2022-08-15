Ola S1 Electric Scooter Launched in India, Electric Car to Debut in 2024

Ola S1 was launched on Monday as the corporate’s second electrical scooter to debut within the nation. The scooter was first introduced by the corporate final 12 months, and is a extra reasonably priced model of the Ola S1 Pro. The Ola S1 has a battery capability of 3KWh and has a prime pace of 95kmph. It gives an ARAI vary of 131km and regular vary of 101km, based on the corporate. The electrical scooter additionally comes with software program options like music, navigation, a companion app, reverse mode, and can help updates into MoveOS 3 — which can be launched in Diwali — and past.

At a digital occasion on Tuesday, the corporate additionally introduced that it’ll launch its first electric car in 2024. Ola says that its first electrical four-wheeler will go from 0-100kmph inside 4 seconds and could have a variety of over 500km on a single cost. It can also be claimed to ship a drag coefficient of lower than 0.21 and can characteristic a glass roof. Ola says that the automobile can even help assisted driving and have keyless and handle-less doorways.

Ola additionally introduced a brand new Khaki Green color possibility for the Ola S1 Pro. The firm will produce 1947 items of the limited-edition scooter, which can be priced at Rs. 1,49,999. The ‘Freedom Edition’ Ola S1 Pro can be obtainable for buy through the Ola app.

Ola S1 worth in India, availability

Ola S1 worth in India is ready at Rs. 99,999, which is introductory ex-showroom worth, together with FAME II subsidy and excludes state subsidies, based on the corporate. It can be obtainable in Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Neo Mint, and Porcelain White color choices.

Reservations for the Ola S1 start as we speak at Rs. 499, and clients who avail of the early entry supply will have the ability to make the ultimate cost on September 1. Meanwhile, gross sales for the Ola S1 will start on September 2, and deliveries will start on September 7. Buyers also can avail of EMI gives beginning at Rs. 2,999, with a mortgage processing charge waiver, based on Ola.

Ola S1 specs

The Ola S1 is the corporate’s second electrical two-wheeler to debut within the nation, and was first introduced final 12 months. It has an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) licensed vary of 131km, and a real vary of 101km on regular mode, 128km on Eco mode, and 90km on sports activities mode. The scooter is supplied with a 3KWh lithium-ion battery pack, and gives a prime pace of 95kmph with help for a cruise mode and a reverse mode.

The newly launched Ola S1 is supplied with security options together with an anti-theft alert system and geo fencing. The scooter will pack a battery which is claimed to be flame retardant and water and mud resistant. The Ola S1 comes with entrance and rear disc brakes and a ‘hill maintain’ characteristic that’s designed to make using in site visitors and navigating inclines straightforward. It is supplied with 110/70 R12 tyres, rear mono-shock suspension, and entrance single fork suspension.

On the software program entrance, the Ola S1 runs on MoveOS 2, which gives options navigation, music playback, companion app, and reverse mode. The electrical scooter, just like the Ola S1 Pro, will obtain an replace to MoveOS 3 round Diwali, which is able to add new options together with moods, digital key sharing, proximity unlock, improved regen braking, and a doc characteristic, based on the corporate.