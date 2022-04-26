Ola S1 Owner Gets Electric Scooter Towed By A Donkey After Company Ignores Complaints

The Ola Electric S1 Pro is once more within the information after a Maharashtra man staged a protest after his scooter allegedly broke down six days after supply with the corporate having but to restore or change it. The man, Sachin Gitte, residing within the Beed district, tied his scooter to a donkey, lined it in banners asking individuals to not belief the model, and paraded it by way of the streets of Parli in Maharashtra. Despite a number of complaints, Gitte did not get a response from Ola Electric, and determined to protest on this method.

As per stories, Gitte booked the scooter in September 2021 taking supply of the identical on March 24. Six days later the scooter stopped working with Gitte saying that he had approached the corporate to have it rectified. A go to by an Ola mechanic additionally didn’t result in a decision, and his repeated calls to the corporate’s buyer care centre to observe up had solely offered him with obscure solutions. His protest on Sunday was picked up by an area information channel with the protest going viral over social media.





Gitte has additionally reportedly registered a grievance in opposition to the corporate with the Consumer Forum over the problem.

This is the most recent in a string of incidents which have cropped round Ola Electric’s much-hyped electrical scooter for the reason that firm commenced buyer deliveries. Complaints relating to the shoddy construct high quality, points with the battery and motor – together with the scooter shifting to reverse by itself whereas being ridden – and final month’s fireplace incident in Pune have been doing the rounds of social media prior to now months. In one other latest incident, a father had blamed the corporate’s scooter for being defective after his son met with an accident in Guwahati. The firm although in a press release stated that its investigation had confirmed that there was no fault with the scooter.

Ola additionally not too long ago recalled 1,441 units of the S1 Pro after a number of stories of fires in electrical two-wheelers in India. The items had been from the identical batch because the one which caught fireplace in Pune.

Image supply: LetsUpp Marathi Instagram

