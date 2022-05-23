Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Price Hiked by Rs. 10,000

Ola Electric, which not too long ago opened its newest buy window for the S1 Pro electrical scooter has additionally elevated the automobile. The firm has elevated the worth of the electrical scooter by ₹ 10,000, which successfully takes the worth of the Ola S1 Pro to over ₹ 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The revised worth is inclusive of subsidy provided by the centre authorities underneath the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and EV) scheme.

The newest buy window was opened on May 21, and this time round, it was just for the top-end S1 Pro mannequin. The firm had additionally began providing take a look at rides in 5 cities from May 19 onwards, which may be booked through the Ola Cabs App. Previously, Ola Electric had opened the acquisition window for the electrical scooters was in March 2022, which once more lasted 48 hours, between March 17 and 18.

The buy window opened at a time when the corporate has come underneath some dangerous gentle following the a number of e-scooter fires and mishaps. Furthermore, earlier in March 2022, Ola even issued a recall for 1,441 models of its S1 professional electrical scooter to run ‘pre-emptive diagnostics and well being check-ups’. Having stated that, in April 2022, Ola offered over 12,000 models of the S1 vary, making it the best-selling electrical scooter. So, demand for the scooter remains to be fairly excessive.

The base mannequin Ola S1 comes with a high velocity of 90 kmph and a spread of as much as 121 km on a single cost. The S1 Pro, alternatively, will supply a high velocity of round 115 kmph and a spread of as much as 181 km. It comes with a 3.97 kWh battery pack that powers an electrical motor that produces 11 bhp and 58 Nm of peak torque.

The Ola S1 Pro at present competes with different electrical scooters just like the Ather 450X, the Bajaj Chetak and even the TVS iQube, which was not too long ago up to date with a bigger battery pack and extra options.

