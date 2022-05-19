Ola To Open Next Purchase Window For S1 And S1 Pro Electric Scooters On May 21

The buy window for Ola S1 and S1 Pro will open on May 21, 2022

Ola Electric will open its subsequent buy window for the S1 and S1 Pro electrical scooters later this weekend, on May 21, 2022. The announcement got here from the corporate’s Co-Founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, within the type of a Twitter submit, which additionally added that clients who’ve already reserved the electrical scooter will get early entry. Ola will share extra data with these clients over e mail. Bhavish in his Tweet additionally mentioned that the corporate will begin check experience camps in 5 cities from May 19 onwards.

Opening the acquisition window this weekend for all. Those who’ve reserved will get early entry. More particulars in e mail. Test experience camps additionally open in 5 cities beginning tomorrow and ofcourse deliveries will probably be in #HyperMode. #EndICEage ⚡ pic.twitter.com/bcygnALvDc

— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 18, 2022

Last Ola Electric had opened the acquisition window for the electrical scooters was in March 2022 which once more lasted 48 hours, between March 17 and 18. Back then the corporate had introduced that the following time the acquisition window is opened it can additionally hike costs. Right now, the Ola S1 is priced at ₹ 85,099, whereas the top-spec S1 Pro is priced at ₹ 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi, after FAME II and state subsidies).

The announcement concerning the opening of the acquisition window comes at a time when buyer sentiments in direction of electrical two-wheelers have been fairly blended. Especially, following the a number of e-scooter fires and mishaps, which additionally contain Ola scooters. In reality, earlier in March 2022, Ola even issued a recall for 1,441 models of its S1 professional electrical scooter to run ‘pre-emptive diagnostics and well being check-ups’. Ola nevertheless has mentioned that the S1 Pro hearth was doubtless an remoted incident primarily based on its preliminary investigation. The investigation continues to be ongoing the corporate added.

Ola can be anticipated to extend the worth of its electrical scooters with the upcoming buy window

The base mannequin Ola S1 will include a high velocity of 90 kmph and a variety of as much as 121 km on a single cost. The S1 Pro, alternatively, will provide a high velocity of round 115 kmph and a variety of as much as 181 km. Ola Electric is constructing the S1 and S1 Pro electrical scooters, with an all-women work crew, at its Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

